judge's gavel

A woman who allegedly attempted to sell State land was charged with obtaining $38,000 by false pretence.

Shirley Shellyann Daniel, 45 of Vega de Oropouche, was granted $80,000 bail by justice of the peace Daltoo after she was charged on Wednesday by acting corporal Hernandez of the Fraud Squad. She will appear virtually before a Sangre Grande magistrate on April 6.

A victim reported to police that during the period August 1 and 9, 2022, sums totalling $38,000 were paid to a woman, after she allegedly led him to believe that she was the owner of a lot of land located at Sahadeen Trace, Vega de Oropouche and that she had the authority to sell the property to him.

It is alleged the woman further promised the victim that good and marketable title would be made available to him within one month of making the payment, however, he later discovered that the land belonged to the State of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

Alleged attempts by the victim to recover his money from the suspect proved futile. A report was made to the Fraud Squad, East Office and an investigation launched into the matter. On March 22 Fraud Squad officers along with members of the Eastern Division Task Force, conducted an exercise and the suspect was arrested.

The investigation was supervised by Snr Supt Arlet Groome, Supt Reuben and Sgt Bassarath.

