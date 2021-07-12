A Beetham Gardens man who allegedly burglarised a house at Laventille has been arrested.
Abraham Callendar, 20, of Main Street, was charged with multiple offences for which he was expected to appear in court on Monday.
Callendar was charged with two offences of assault with intent to cause actual bodily harm; one offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; and one offence of burglary.
The charges were laid in connection to a report of a home invasion at the corner of Rigault Street and Old St Joseph Road, Laventille, on July 6.
Callender was arrested later that day.
WPC Cooper, of the Besson Street Criminal Investigations Department (CID), under the supervision of Insp Balewa and Sgt Pino, conducted investigations.
Officers of the Port of Spain Task Force, Port of Spain Division, and the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) were also involved in the operations.