A man charged in connection with a report of shop breaking and larceny was granted $40,000 bail on Wednesday.
Seshnarine Maharaj, 39, also known as ‘Rudy,’ of St Ann's Village, Mayaro, pleaded not guilty to the offence when he appeared virtually before magistrate Margaret Alert at the Rio Claro Magistrates’ Court. Maharaj will reappear before the court on July 12.
The accused was arrested on June 12 and charged the following day by constable Rampersad, of the Rio Claro Criminal Investigations Department (CID). He conducted enquiries into a report in which a businesswoman alleged that her food establishment was broken into.
According to the police report, at 5 p.m. on April 17, a woman secured her food business by locking all doors and windows before leaving. The following day, at 5 a.m. she returned and allegedly discovered that it was broken into and two gas cylinders, a ring stove, a quantity of soft drinks and bottled water, a coffee maker, a number of pots, a quantity of Styrofoam cups and napkins, a quantity of cutlery and an assortment of vegetables were missing. She gave no one permission to remove the items.
Officers of the Rio Claro police station responded and conducted enquiries where an operation resulted in the majority of the items being recovered. Police continued an investigation, supervised by Sgt Maharaj of the Rio Claro CID, which resulted in the arrest of a suspect who was later charged.