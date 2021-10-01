RAKESH David has been charged with the offence of murder for the killings of his grandmother, mother and brother.
David, 25, who has dual-citizenship (Trinidadian and Canadian), was also charged with the offences of possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life.
The instructions to charge David was given by Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC, on Thursday.
The victims, Kumari Kowlessar-Timal, 77, of O’Meara Road, Arima, and Radeshka Timal, 48, and Zachary David, 22, both Canadian nationals and both of Don Miguel Road, San Juan, were found at the San Juan address, with gunshot wounds to their heads on September 24.
David was arrested by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region 2, on that same date.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas and Insps Hosein, Sylvester and Ramjag, all of HBI Region 2.
David was charged by Ag Sgt Fareed Mohammed, also of HBI Region 2.
David was scheduled to appear in a virtual hearing before a Port-of-Spain magistrate on Friday.