A 40-year old man who allegedly engaged in a sexual act in the presence of a five-year-old girl, appeared before the court.
The man recently faced Siparia magistrate Aden Stroude. He was granted $150,000 bail and the matter adjourned to March 28.
A post to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) social media page stated that on July 15 2021, the girl was at her home when someone known to her allegedly engaged in a sexual activity in her presence.
Constable Mc Gregor of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit investigated and this resulted in the arrest and charge of a 40-year-old man on February 26.
Investigations were supervised by acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, acting ASP Roberts, Insp Knutt, acting Sgt Taylor and acting Cpl Fairley.