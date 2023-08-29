A Belmont woman has appeared before an Arima magistrate, charged with the murder of Guyanese accountant Reagan Henderson Reece.
Alima ‘Shorts’ Reid, 25, an inmate of the Arouca Women’s Prison, was charged with the offence after Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region Two officers executed a warrant at the prison on August 21. She appeared before an Arima magistrate the following day, on August 22.
Reid was previously charged with conspiracy to commit murder on July 24, and was remanded at the Arouca Prison.
Reece, 45, of Arouca was last seen alive on June 22 in Arouca. His body was discovered on July 23 in a bushy area at Palm Drive, Windy Hill.
Investigations into the matter were supervised by ASP Victor, Insp John, and Sgt Radhaykissoon all of HBI, Region Two. Reid was charged with murder by constable Theroulde also of HBI Region Two, after further advice was received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, on August 8.