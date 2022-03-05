A 38-year-old woman was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 with a surety by Justice of the Peace Oliver Boodhu after she was charged with fraud.
Nicole George, who was charged with 13 counts of obtaining goods by use of dishonoured cheques in the sum of $850,868 is expected to appear before the Port-of-Spain Magistrate’s Court a week ago.
On August 30, 2021 the co-owner of a Sangre Grande hardware reported that a woman allegedly purchased a quantity of goods and services from the hardware using a series of cheques as payments. The cheques, however, after being deposited were returned dishonoured. The hardware owner attempted to have the payments honoured by the woman, but was unsuccessful.