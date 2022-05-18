Kelvin Pacheco appeared virtually before the court on Tuesday, charged with the 2021 murder of Kristoff Salandy.
Salandy who was also known as "Hotta", 28, of Diego Martin, was found dead in his vehicle at Price Plaza, Chaguanas on February 5 2021.
Pacheco, 21, of La Puerta, Diego Martin, faced Chaguanas magistrate Adrian Dharmanie charged with the offence.
The matter was adjourned to June 14.
Investigations in the matter were supervised by Insp Maharaj and Sgts Smith and Forbes and assisted by corporal Callender and a team of officers attached to Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three. The accused was taken into custody by officers on April 24 2022.
Constable Knights of HBI Region Three laid the charge on Tuesday, following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul.
According to an Express article, Kristoff worked as a “PH” driver but planned to launch his career in the music industry. His stage name was "Hotta” and he had a song titled “Pumpy”.