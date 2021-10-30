TWO police officers who were accused of assaulting an assistant pundit 15 years ago had the matter against them discharged by the court earlier this week.
The charge against Dennis Sooknanan and Brian Rambhajan cannot again be laid as Justice Norton Jack ordered that proceedings against the men be stayed permanently.
This came following arguments by attorneys Michael Rooplal and Kevin Ratiram.
Sooknanan and Rambhajan were charged after it was claimed they assaulted assistant pundit Rabindranath Choon, causing him actual bodily harm, on August 4, 2006. They were committed to stand trial on July 6, 2009.
Choon alleged that he was riding his bicycle along Ackbar Trace, Fyzabad, when he was stopped by police officers, including PCs Sookanan and Rambhajan.
He claimed they beat him, threw him into the police vehicle and then took him to Oropouche Police Station where he was again beaten. Choon died in 2012.
Sooknanan and Rambhajan, who were last attached to the South Western Division, were out on bail.
Sooknanan was represented by Rooplal and attorney Vishan Girwar, who filed an application to have the proceedings against Sooknanan stayed.
Ratiram, Rambhajan’s attorney, joined in the application.
Rooplal argued that due to the delay in the matter proceeding and given that Choon had died, the court and the jury would have not had his live testimony at trial.
Rooplal also argued the defence would have been deprived of testing Choon’s version of events under cross-examination before a jury.
He also said the defence was restricted in its cross-examination of Choon at the committal stage at the Siparia Magistrates’ Court as the prosecution failed to disclose documents pertaining to Sooknanan’s identification parades.
This, Rooplal said, had resulted in incurable prejudice to his client.
On Monday, Justice Jack agreed with the defence and ordered that the indictment be stayed permanently and the men be discharged.
Attorney Charmaine Samuel appeared on behalf of the State in the matter.