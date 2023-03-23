Kerry Ann Meighoo appeared before a magistrate, charged with the attempted murder of her husband in Rio Claro.
She was placed on $150,000 bail when she virtually faced Rio Claro magistrate Taramatie Ramdass on Wednesday.
Meighoo, 40 of Rio Claro, was ordered to keep 100 meters away from the victim as a condition of the bail. The matter was adjourned to April 19.
The victim told police he was asleep at his home on March 15, when he was awoken by a pain to the left side of his neck. He then allegedly saw a female relative passing a cutlass along his neck, causing a wound. He is alleged to have held onto the cutlass resulting in injuries to his left hand.
The victim said he jumped off the bed and alleged that the woman followed him into the living room and attempted to stab him several times with a knife, resulting in an injury to his chin. The victim then ran out of the house but was followed by the woman who allegedly stabbed him in his jaw and back.
He was taken to the Rio Claro Health Centre for medical attention. A report was made to the police and the Rio Claro Criminal Investigations Department and Eastern Division’s Gender-Based Violence Unit (ED-GBVU) conducted investigations into the matter. The suspect was arrested on the same date of the incident by officers of the Eastern Division.
Meighoo was charged on Monday by constable Bassin of the GBVU, following advice received from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.