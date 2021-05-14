A Sangre Grande woman who allegedly attempted to cash a pension cheque with fraudulent documentation was arrested.
Afeisha Mohammed, 31, was charged with four offences of fraud including attempting to obtain $3,500 by false pretenses, uttering of a fraudulent valuable security, possession of a fraudulent national identification card, and uttering of a fraudulent senior citizens' grant nomination card
Mohammed, of Duranta Gardens, was charged by PC Gaskin of the Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department.
A police report said that around 2.10 p.m. on May 10 a cashier employed with Jeewan Food Supplies Limited at Eleanore Street, Chaguanas, was at her workplace when a woman submitted a Ministry of Social Development and Family Services cheque payable to a 66-year-old man, in the sum of $3,500.
The woman also presented the cashier with two ID cards and a Ministry of Social Development Social Welfare Division senior citizens’ grant nomination card.
The said documents when presented appeared suspicious to the cashier who then contacted the Chaguanas CID.
The woman was arrested and later charged for the offences.