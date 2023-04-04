A man was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and being armed with a weapon after he allegedly beat his wife with the metal rod from a fan.
The 48-year-old man also faced a charge of making threats to kill the woman.
He appeared before Couva magistrate Alexander Prince on March 28 and was placed on $175,000 bail. As part of the bail condition, the accused was ordered to not communicate directly or indirectly with the victim, not go within 100 meters of her and to report to a police station in his district once per week. The matters were adjourned to April 24.
A police report stated that on December 21, 2022, a man and his wife had a domestic dispute. During the dispute, the man allegedly dealt her several blows with a metal fan rod, and allegedly made threats to kill the woman.
The incident was reported on January 6, 2023 to the Special Victims Department at the Chaguanas police station and an investigation was conducted by constable Campbell. As a result, a man was arrested and charged with the three offences on March 28, 2023. The investigation was supervised by Senior Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne, acting ASP Seecharan and acting Corporal Jagroop.