A New Grant man who stole from a roti shop and minimart has been arrested.
Krishna Ramoutar, 27, of Hindustan Road, was been charged with the offences of shop breaking and larceny.
A police report said that on May 21 around 5 p.m., a New Grant shop owner locked and secured her roti shop and minimart on Naparima Mayaro Road.
When she returned around 4.30 p.m., the following day, she discovered a window on the eastern side of the shop pried open.
Further checks revealed several items including food products and cleaning materials valued at $1,968 missing.
Officers of the Princes Town Criminal Investigations Department (CID), spearheaded by Sgt Teeluck conducted further enquiries which led to the arrest of the suspect.
Ramoutar was expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Princes Town magistrate this week.