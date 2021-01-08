A Point Fortin man who allegedly used a fake bank transfer to pay for $35,100 worth of cell phones has been arrested.
Trevor Jackson, 29, of Jackson Trace, Chatham Village, was charged with two offences of larceny by trick.
Jackson was arrested on Monday by in the North Eastern Police District.
The arrest stemmed from incidents that took place on December 15 and 16 at a store in Chaguanas.
Police said the suspect took several cell phones and handed over a bank transfer.
However, the transaction was declined after the suspect had already left the store with the merchandise, police said.
Officers of the Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and CID Operations launched an investigation.
He was charged by WPC Thomas of the Chaguanas CID with two counts of larceny by trick.
Jackson was scheduled to appear in a virtual hearing before a Chaguanas magistrate on Thursday.