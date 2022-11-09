A man charged with assaulting and choking a woman he allegedly accused of being unfaithful, has been placed on bail.
The Longdenville man, 58, appeared before magistrate Adrian Darmanie at the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court on November 7, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and choking with intent. He was granted $150,000 bail.
As conditions of bail, he was ordered to have no contact with and stay 400 metres away from the victim, relocate to Chaguanas and report to the Longdenville police station every month.
The matters were adjourned to December 5, a post to the police's social media page stated.
The charges were laid following an alleged incident on September 4. According to police reports, a 46-year-old woman was in a vehicle with a male occupant, heading east along Calcutta #4 Main Road, when he allegedly began to accuse her of being unfaithful.
He allegedly became angry, hit her several blows to the face, and choked her. The incident was reported to the Chaguanas police station the same day. The man was arrested on November 4, the police's post said.
Investigations were conducted by constable Simmons and supervised by Acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, Acting ASP Seecharan, Insp Davidson, and Acting Cpl Jagroop.