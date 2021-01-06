A Petit Valley man was charged with the Christmas Day killing of Moruga labourer Keveon Valentine Julien.
Akiel Sylvester, 22, was charged with the offence following advice received from Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, George Busby, on January 4.
Julien, 27, of La Lune Village, got into an argument with four men.
During the altercation, Julien was stabbed in his chest and died at the scene.
Police said Sylvester gave himself up to Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) officers the next day.
Sylvester was charged by WPC Callendar of the HBI Region Three.
He was expected to appear before a San Fernando Magistrate on Monday.