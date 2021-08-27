Curtis Ramdass, 55, of Ramdass Trace Extension, Siparia, appeared before Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court, yesterday. He was denied bail and remanded into custody.
Ramdass, who is employed as a labourer, was charged with engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child. He was arrested after a relative of the boys, ages 12 and eight, made a report to the San Fernando Municipal Police Station.
The relative alleged that on Wednesday 25th August, the man, while in his parked car took out his private parts and displayed it in front of the boys. The boys ran to their home a short distance away and reported the incident to their relatives. The suspect was arrested the same day by members of the San Fernando Municipal Police, following the report and handed over to South Western Division Child Protection Unit (CPU).
Upon completion of the investigation, the man was subsequently charged by PC Amora of CPU.
The 55-year-old accused is expected to reappear at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on September 7.