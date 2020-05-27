JEWAN Ethan Ramkissoon, 24, of Claxton Bay made a virtual court appearance before a Chaguanas Magistrate today charged with murdering a retired police corporal and his wife at their Cunupia home.
Appearing before Magistrate Nikolas Ali, Ramkissoon was unrepresented.
Two murder charges read to him was that on a date unknown between May 12 and May 19 at Welcome Road, Cunupia, he murdered, retired police corporal Kenneth Mackhan and his wife Lilawatie “Leela” Mackhan.
Ramkissoon was not called upon to plead.
He was ordered to re-appear on June 24.
Ramkissoon was arrested by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III following intense investigations surrounding the death of Mackhan and his wife.
Their decomposing bodies were discovered at their Welcome Road last week Monday.
Mackhan's body was found in a barrel while his wife's was discovered in a suitcase.
Both had been knifed to death. .
Cpl Smith of the Homicide Region III laid the charges.