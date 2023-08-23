Two men appeared before the courts on Monday, charged with drugging and sexually assaulting teenage girls.
They have been ordered to stay away from the teens.
A 43-year-old machine operator appeared virtually before a Princes Town magistrate charged with sexual penetration and two charges of giving a child a dangerous drug.
The accused, who entered not guilty pleas, was placed on $150,000 bail with a surety by magistrate Taramatie Ramdass. He was ordered to keep 100 metres away from the teenager.
According to an April 18 2023 police report, the accused allegedly took a teenage girl to eat at a bar and to have a beer in February of this year. It is reported that the two later arrived at another bar where a similar act occurred, causing the girl to become intoxicated. The girl, detectives were told, was taken to the man’s house where he allegedly had sexual intercourse with her.
Following investigations, the suspect was arrested and charged on August 20 by constable Quashie-Gay of the South-Western Division Child Protection Unit (CPU). The accused will re-appear before the court on September 19.
Across in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court, a 46-year-old PH driver, who was charged with sexual penetration and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, was also ordered to stay away from the teenage victim.
The accused pleaded not guilty and was placed on a $100,000 bail with a surety by magistrate Adrian Darmanie. The charges were laid on August 19 by constable Kassie, of the Central Division CPU, after she investigated an April 22 2021 police report in which a teenage girl told officers that she was sexually assaulted by a man.
According to the girl, between the period June 1 and December 31 2020, she was asleep at home when the accused allegedly touched and rubbed her private part. On another occasion, the accused is alleged to have approached the girl while in the living room where he incited her to perform sexual acts to him.
He is expected to re-appear before the court on September 18.
The investigations were supervised by Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne, acting Insps Jacob, Ramphal, Sgt Andrews and acting Cpl Thompson, of the Special Victims Department.