A woman charged with failing to report sexual offences against a minor, had her bail revoked by a magistrate.
The 39-year-old of Debe was placed on $10,000 bail last week Friday by a justice of the peace but was remanded into custody by a San Fernando magistrate on Monday.
She will re-appear before the court on November 14.
According to a police report, a 12-year-old informed a relative that from the age of ten, and on several occasions, her brother touched her inappropriately. The minor also informed the relative, that sometime in 2020, and between January and February 2021 the incidents occurred again, where she was touched inappropriately. The relative allegedly failed to report the matters to the police. The child then reported the matters to a school administrator.
Officers of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit conducted an investigation and, as a result, the accused was arrested and two charges of failure to report sexual offences against a minor were laid against her.