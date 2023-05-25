A man charged with robbery with violence at a hardware store, appeared before the court on Thursday.
He was placed on $200,000 bail.
Carlos Modeste, 30 of Tableland, was charged after extensive enquiries in relation to a report of a robbery on May 20 at a hardware along the Naparima Mayaro Road, Rio Claro.
According to police reports, around 10.10 a.m. an employee was conducting sales at the hardware, when two men allegedly entered, announced a hold-up, and demanded money.
The men allegedly took $7,000 which was secured in a drawer, three cellular phones and a cheque, They escaped in a white Nissan Tiida, parked a short distance away.
Enquiries led to the arrest of one of the suspects on May 22. He was subsequently charged.
The search for the second suspect is on-going.