An unemployed man has been charged with the murder of Annalisa Gokool, whose decomposing body was dug up from a shallow grave in Sangre Chiquito, on Tuesday.
Daniel Sanchez, 35 of Maharaj Hill, Sangre Grande, will appear before a Sangre Grande Magistrate on Monday.
Gokool, 34, of Sieunarine Trace, Kelly Village, Caroni, was reported missing to the Caroni Police Station on June 29.
The initial inquiry was conducted by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.
Sanchez was arrested by PC France, of Homicide Bureau of Investigation at Anderson Street, Curepe on August 1st, 2021.
This enquiry was supervised by ASP Douglas, W/Insp Sylvester and Sgt Staniclaus, of the Homicide Bureau Region II. The accused was charged on Friday 13th August 2021 by PC George Lopez, of the Homicide Bureau region II.
Gokool’s body was dug up from a seven and half foot deep grave on Tuesday in Sangre Chiquito.