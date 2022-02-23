A 24-year-old man was granted own bail in the sum of $10,000 when he appeared virtually before the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court.
Ray Hinds, of Sherwood Park, Carnbee, was charged with killing a dog last Tuesday.
He was granted bail and the matter postponed to March 22. It is alleged, that the victim secured his nine month old, Siberian Husky Dog, valued $5000.00 in his fenced property situated at Nelson Lane Sherwood Park Carnbee and went away.
Sometime later that day the victim returned home and observed the dog missing, and observed a whole dug underneath the fence.
The victim later received information and went to the home of Hinds where he found the deceased dog in a bag in Hinds’s yard. A report was made to Shirvan Police Station, when Hinds was interviewed by police he informed officers that the dog was about to attack him and he chopped the dog which ran into another yard that is when he finished the dog off. Hinds, was charged for the offence by Wpc Jordan of the Shirvan Road Police Station.