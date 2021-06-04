Ryan

Charged: Ryan Beharry

A Mon Repos man is expected to appear virtually before a San Fernando Magistrate today charged with the murder of 84-year-old Torrance Mohammed.

Ryan Beharry, 32, of Navet Road, Mon Repos, was charged with the offence following advice received from Acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Joan Honore-Paul.

Mohammed, 84, of Tarouba Road, Marabella, was visiting a friend in Mon Repos on May 24 when he was assaulted by a man who robbed him of a cellular phone and a gold chain. The assailant then pushed Mohammed onto the ground causing him to sustain broken ribs and injuries to his back and spine. The man then escaped on foot.

Mohammed was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

The accused was arrested at his home three days later.

Investigations were supervised by Insp. Maraj of the HBI Region 3, while Beharry was charged by Sgt. Maharaj of Mon Repos Police Station.

