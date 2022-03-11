Moses Pesnell is expected to appear virtually before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Friday charged with murder and arson.
Pesnell was charged in connection with the death of Patricia Marie Phillip whose burnt remains were found on March 3 at Manzanilla Mayaro Road, Manzanilla.
Phillip, 35 was from Branche Trace, Enterprise, Chaguanas,
Pesnell, 33 of Richard Lane, Enterprise, Chaguanas, was charged with murder and arson, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.
Pesnell was arrested by constable Samad at the Chaguanas police station, after he surrendered on March 3. He was charged by acting corporal Thompson of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region Two Office on March 10.
The investigation was supervised by ASP Douglas, Insps John and Sylvester and Insp Ramjag (Legal Officer), all of the HBI Region Two.