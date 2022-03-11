IT was too much for Nickolide Dillon Kussie to handle, as he held on to the casket bearing the remains of his ­father, Rishi Nagassar, yesterday.

Nickolide collapsed on the floor, sobbing for the man who had raised him as his own son.

Nagassar, the last diver to be recovered from the undersea pipeline off Pointe-a-Pierre, was the last to be laid to rest yesterday following a Hindu service at his family’s Perseverance Village, Couva, home.