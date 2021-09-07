A 20-year-old man of Palm Road, Valencia Old Road, Valencia, was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by officers of the Valencia Police Station yesterday.
The defendant is Shakeel Chaitan.
On Monday between the hours of 8.30 am and 10.30 am, officers were on patrol along Palm Road, Valencia. They observed a man glanced in their direction and began running.
There was a chase and officers capturing the man.
Officers conducted a search of the man and allegedly discovered one silver and black firearm fitted with a magazine containing ten rounds of nine millimeter rounds of ammunition tucked in his waist.
The man was then arrested and conveyed to the Valencia Police Station. He was subsequently charged for the offense by PC Beniot.