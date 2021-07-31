A 31-year-old man was granted bail in the sum of $60,000 with a surety or cash alternative of $6,500 after he appeared before Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor at the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
He was charged with harassment.
The accused was also instructed not to go within 150 feet of the victim, nor to have any form of communication with her, in person or via a friend, or on social media, directly or indirectly. He was also instructed not to go to the victim’s home, and to report to the Crown Point Police Station every Wednesdays and Fridays before 6 pm.
Mc Keil Kenna , a telephone technician, of Milford Road, Crown Point, Tobago, was arrested after a woman made a report of harassment to police on July 3.
The woman reported that on April 13th and 14th, Mckenna made threats to shoot and kill her.
WPC Cox, of the Gender Base Violence Unit, Tobago Division, conducted a series of investigations into the matter, which resulted in the arrest and charge of Mckenna.
The accused is expected to reappear at the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on August 24 to answer to the charges.
Investigations were supervised by W/Supt Ag. Claire Guy-Alleyne, and Sgt. Campbell of the Gender Based Violence Unit.