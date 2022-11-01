Kyle Bain was expected to face an Arima magistrate on Tuesday, charged with the murder of Kesava Deva.
Deva was shot while outside his home with other people on October 6.
Bain, 23 of Oropune Gardens, Piarco, was also charged with wounding with intent and possession of firearm and ammunition, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, on Monday.
Deva, 25 also of Piarco, was outside his home, in the company of other persons, when three armed men allegedly exited a vehicle and shot at them, a post to the police’s social media page stated. The assailants then fled. Deva died at the scene, while a female victim sustained gunshot wounds.
A male suspect was arrested on October 23 by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two, in connection with the incident.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp Ramjag, Insp Sylvester and Sgt Radhaykissoon and included officers of the HBI Region Two, the police’s post said.
Bain was charged by constable Mc Queen, also of HBI Region Two.