Cleon Teesdale is expected to appear before a Princes Town magistrate on Friday, charged with seven offences including the murder of Sachel Elliot and her daughter, 17-month-old Nova Brereton.
He was also charged with the attempted murder of Nova’s father Ackiel Brereton and with firearm related offences.
Teesdale, 42, commonly called ‘Salva’, of Indian Walk, Moruga, was charged on Thursday, by sergeant Ralph Ramroop.
According to police reports, around 7.50 p.m. on December 19, 2022, Ackeil was visiting baby Nova and Sachel, who ran a mini-mart located at her home. Whilst there, two men in a blue Toyota Aqua vehicle arrived at the premises, where they allegedly exited the vehicle armed with a rifle and started shooting at Ackiel, striking him, Nova and Elliot. The driver and his accomplice then escaped in their vehicle.
While on mobile patrol, sergeant Bassarath and constable Ascevero received the report of a shooting and intercepted a vehicle along Manahambre Road and arrested a man. Under the supervision of Inspector Aslim Hosein and sergeant Smith, an investigative team of the Homicide Bureau Region Three conducted enquiries.
The evidence collated during the investigation was presented before the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore Paul, who advised that Teesdale be charged with the murders of Nova and Elliot, the attempted murder of Ackiel Brereton, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm, possession of ammunition to endanger life and possession of firearm to endanger life.
The investigation was spearheaded by acting Superintendent Sean Dhillpaul.