Idris Mohammed has been charged with the murder of Omar Baksh.
He is expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on Wednesday.
Baksh, also known as ‘Crutches’, ‘One Foot’ and ‘Mohammed’ of no fixed place of abode, was found with injuries to his body in the San Juan area on February 16. He was taken for treatment at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he died on the same day.
Idris Mohammed, 39, of Jo Jo Lane, San Juan, was charged with the offence on Tuesday by acting corporal Gordon of Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region 2, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.
The accused was arrested in the San Juan area by constable Ali of the North Eastern Division’s Emergency Response Patrol Unit. Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas and Insps Ramjag, John and Sylvester, all of the HBI Region 2.