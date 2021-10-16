A MAN charged with the murder of an 80-year-old justice of the peace back in 2008 is seeking to have a judge alone trial.
Attorneys for Jason Wharton were on Friday in the process of organizing documents for this to be able to take place.
The matter came up for hearing before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds who explained that she will be heading on leave until mid-November and that there were two other matters vying to begin before her on her return. She said it will all depend on case management and trial management readiness. “Whoever is up first as soon as I resume duties mid-November, I will be ready to go again,” she said.
State attorney Norma Peters was advised to liaise with the charging officer in the matter concerning witnesses and it should not be that in the upcoming weeks the court is told that this is still being done. The prosecution will also have to indicate which of the judiciary’s virtual access customer centres the witnesses will be able to avail themselves to give evidence.
The matter was recently calendared to Ramsumair-Hinds who said that should it be that the trial is to start before the end of the year, all must be ready by the time she returns.
“The way I operate the virtual judge alone trial … is that I want everything in place before I start. There are about two other cases vying to start before this one. So if we want it this side of 2021, everything must be in place by the time I resume on the 15 of November,” the judge said.
She told Wharton who appeared virtually from prison that it is her hope that she can get the trial going before the end of the year. “I cannot give you a promise or an undertaking that that will take place because there are still a lot of things outstanding that really and truly depend on your defence team to file.”
She said when this is done it will be for the State to mount its case. “Let’s see where it goes … I expect what has to be done is done by both sides.”
Wharton is being represented by attorneys Wayne Sturge and Danielle Rampersad.
The matter was adjourned to November 19.
Wharton was charged with the murder of justice of the peace Winston Best between February 24 and March 1 2008. Best’s body was found in San Juan, buried in a shallow grave. He was reported missing from his Morvant home on February 24. An autopsy found that he died due to strangulation and there was also a gunshot injury to the head.