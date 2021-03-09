A St. James man has been charged with the 2020 murder of 17-year-old Brianna Parks.
Kelvin Andrews, 27, of Upper Bournes Road, was expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate on Tuesday.
Andrews was charged with the offence following advice to homicide detectives received from Acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore-Paul on Monday.
Brianna, also of Upper Bournes Road, was at a house at Long Circular Road, on June 22 when she was shot in the stomach by a gunman who then fled the scene.
She was taken to the St. James Medical Facility where she died while undergoing treatment.
Andrews was arrested on March 3 by officers of the Western Division.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Burnett and Insp Lynch of Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region I.
Andrews was charged by PC Abraham also of HBI Region I.