PREYSAL electrician Calvin Bahadur was charged with the murder of his estranged lover, Venezuelan mother Joanna Diaz Sanchez.
On Wednesday night, homicide detectives received instructions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to lay the charge.
Bahadur was arrested last Friday at his home at Santa Clara Road.
On Saturday police found the body of Diaz Sanchez in a cesspit at the back of the house.
Bahadur, 35, has been in custody of Homicide detectives of Region III.
He is expected to appear before a Couva magistrate on Thursday.