A 20-year-old man appeared before a Siparia magistrate, charged with the murder of Carlyle Hamilton.
Leon Sherwin Baptiste of Smart Avenue, Penal, faced magistrate Brian Debideen on Wednesday. The matter was adjourned to October 12.
Carlyle, 20, a labourer, of Lachoos Road, Penal, was walking along Hibiscus Drive, Lachoos Road on September 8, when he was allegedly confronted by man who was armed with a knife. The assailant is alleged to have stabbed the victim in the chest before fleeing the scene. The victim was pronounced dead on arrival at the Siparia Health Facility. A male suspect was arrested in connection with the matter on the same date of the incident.
Investigations were spearheaded by Supt Dhillpaul of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three, with investigations being led by Sgt Bridgemohan, under the supervision of ASP Persad.
Baptiste was charged with the offence by constable Dyer-Baptiste, also of HBI Region Three, following advice received from acting Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jaglal, on September 12.