A 19-year-old man was ordered to stay 400 feet away from a 15-year-old girl after appearing before a Princes Town Magistrate on Monday, charged with sexually penetrating and touching her.
The accused, who resides in Indian Walk, Moruga, was also instructed to report to his local police station once a week as part of his bail conditions which were set at $100,000.
He will reappear before the court on August 3rd.
The charges arose from an incident last January in which the girl reported to Southern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) detectives that she met a man virtually on Instagram.
According to the girl, sometime after, the man came to her house and while in her bedroom, kissed her on her lip, took her clothes off and had sexual intercourse with her.
WPC Hull subsequently charged the suspect with two counts of sexual penetration and one count of sexual touching of a child.