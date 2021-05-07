POLICE searching for illegal drugs at a house in Tobago man allegedly found a rape victim and an alleged sex offender.
Kevin Garcia, 29, was arrested at his home of New Providence Street, Riseland, Carnbee and Land Settlement, Louis D’or.
The victim, a 17-year-old girl, was allegedly rescued by police.
Garcia was taken into custody by officers of the Tobago Divisional Task Force (TDTF) on Tuesday executing a search warrant for dangerous drugs at his home.
When TDTF officers entered the house, they allegedly found Garcia and the 17-year-old girl there.
The girl allegedly later confided in officers that she had been sexually assaulted.
Garcia was arrested and taken into police custody.
Further enquiries revealed that the suspect was wanted in connection with another report made by a 16-year-old girl to Tobago CPU officers in November 2019.
The second victim reported to detectives that she too was allegedly assaulted by a man.
The girl had reported to WPC Hamilton that, while dressed in her school uniform, she left home and walked a short distance away.
She later entered a vehicle driven by a man, who drove the girl to a house at an unknown location where he allegedly raped her.
Garcia was charged with two counts of sexual penetration.
The investigation was headed by W/Superintendent (Ag.) Claire Guy-Alleyne and supervised by Sgt Miller.
Garcia was charged by WPC Hamilton and PC Mitchell, of the Tobago Division Child Protection Unit (CPU).
Garcia appeared in a virtual court hearing when he was denied bail and remanded into custody by Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor.
The matters were postponed to June 2.