A 20-year-old man was granted bail when he appeared yesterday before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate charged with sexually penetrating a girl.
The accused, who resides in Diego Martin, is expected to reappear on October 20.
The man was arrested following an investigation by Child Protection Unit (CPU) officers into a report of a missing girl.
Cpl (Ag) Davis-Guerra, of the Western Division CPU, conducted further enquiries into the report following which the girl was found in Santa Cruz.
The girl reportedly told police that she had sexual intercourse with a man.
The investigation, spearheaded by W/Superintendent, Claire Guy-Alleyne and directly supervised by W/Sgt Simmons and Sgt (Ag) James, resulted in the arrest of the man.
He was subsequently charged with one count of sexual penetration of a child.
The girl has since been reunited with her parents.