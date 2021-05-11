chin

A MAN who allegedly raped a13-year-old runaway girl seven times has been placed on $300,000 bail.

Nicholas Chinshue, 31 of Rousillac was ordered as a conditions of his bail, to stay away from the area the girl lives and to have no form of communication with her or her family.

Chinshue appeared virtually before senior magistrate Aden Stroude on Monday. He was charged with the sexual penetration of a female under the age of 18 years. The charge was laid under the Children’s Act by Sgt Taylor of the Child Protection Unit.

Police prosecutor Sgt Jitmansingh recommended the conditions to be imposed should bail be considered.

Stroude placed the conditions before adjourning the mater to June 7.

Chinshue was arrested last Saturday following an investigations that involved a 13-year-old who went missing in February 2020. The girl was allegedly found four days later at the home of a man.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Deadliest day: 9 fatalities

Deadliest day: 9 fatalities

Trinidad and Tobago has experienced the deadliest day yet with regard to Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health reported nine new deaths yesterday, taking the death toll from the virus to 224. It is the highest death toll in one day since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The ministry said the latest deaths were three elderly males, three elderly females and one middle-age male, all with co-morbidities; in addition to one middle-age male and one middle-age female without co-morbidities.

Senators now double masking in Parliament

Senators now double masking in Parliament

Senators are double masking.

As the Senate met yesterday, senators were wearing two masks, a white N95 mask and over it, the black cloth mask.

Senate President Christine Kangaloo, at the start of the procedure, announced the “updated” safety measures specifically in the Chamber and in keeping with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines. “Members wishing to double mask and members wishing to wear a face shield in addition to their mask will be permitted to do so,” she said.

Rush for testing as fears mount

Rush for testing as fears mount

TERRIFIED they may be Covid-19 positive, symptomatic people have been flocking to health centres as health officials rush to make room in treatment and step-down facilities around the country.

Several people who had Covid-19 symptoms had to wait almost all of Monday night under a tent at the health centre in Chaguanas.

Belizean is new Caricom Secretary-General

Belizean is new Caricom Secretary-General

Belizean Dr Carla Natalie Barnett has been appointed the Eighth Caricom Secretary-General.

Prime Minister and Caricom chairman Dr Keith Rowley made the announcement in a statement issued by the Caricom Secretariat in Guyana yesterday following a Caricom Heads of Government meeting.

Herd immunity ‘in 6 to 7 months’

Herd immunity ‘in 6 to 7 months’

Trinidad and Tobago can achieve herd immunity in six to seven months, subject to two important caveats, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh stated yesterday.

Deyalsingh was responding to an urgent question in the Senate from UNC Senator Wade Mark on the timeframe for attaining Covid herd immunity.

Deyalsingh said there must be public confidence in the vaccines, and the UNC ought to stop undermining the Government’s vaccination plan.