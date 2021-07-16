A Siparia Magistrate granted bail to a man who allegedly raped his two nieces, aged 12 and 14 years old.
The accused, a 43-year-old self-employed man, was granted $350,000 bail with a surety and was ordered to stay away from the Penal area and 500 feet away from his 12-year-old and 14-year-old nieces.
According to the 14-year-old victim, the accused entered her bedroom on a date in October 2020 and sexually assaulted her.
The victim also alleged that similar acts occurred between September 30 and November 2020, and in February and March this year.
The man was charged with two offences of sexual touching and penetration against the victim.
The victim's younger sister, reported to police that in March, while standing behind a stall opposite her home, the accused sexually assaulted her.
He was subsequently charged with one offence of sexual penetration.
The accused will reappear before the court on August 9 to answer to the four charges laid by Cpl Callender of the South-Western Division CPU.
In a separate matter, a San Fernando man who allegedly sexually assaulted and raped his 12-year-old niece at her home was denied bail by a magistrate on Thursday.
The 41-year-old unemployed man, was charged with two offences of sexual touching and one offence of sexual penetration.
The charges were laid by WPC Maison-Marshall, of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU).
According to police reports, on December 28, 2020, the victim was at home watching television when the accused touched her inappropriately.
The victim reported to CPU detectives that her uncle told her not to tell anyone.
The case was postponed to August 11.