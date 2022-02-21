A MAN charged with obtaining thousands of dollars by false pretence has been placed on $70,000 bail.
Ashook Mohan, 45, is expected to virtually appear before the Tunapuna court on March 4. A justice of the peace granted him bail on Friday.
It is alleged that a man purchased a Toyota Hybrid Axio on June 15 2021 for $57,000 however the seller failed to inform him that the vehicle was encumbered to a commercial bank. Shortly after the purchase was completed, the vehicle was repossessed by the bank.
Constable George conducted an investigation into the matter, which led to the arrest of the accused on February 16. He was charged following consultation with Snr Supt Arlet Groome, Supt Rueben and legal officer, Sgt Bassarath.