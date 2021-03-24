An Arima man was granted $200,000 bail on Monday after being charged with five counts of larceny.
Kevin Erin Hosten, 46, of Ana Street, Cleaver Road, Arima, was charged by a team of investigators attached to the Fraud Squad following reports made by five people that they were fleeced out of their money.
Hosten was charged by PCs Gaddar, Legiere and Lutchman and will appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate on April 7.
He was arrested on March 18 by officers attached to the Arima Police Station after one of the people pointed him out.
He was placed on an identification parade two days later and was positively pointed out again.
According to the victims, a man allegedly received several payments totalling $211,600 which represented downpayments for the importation as well as delivery fees for vehicles to five buyers during the period April 2009 to April 2019.
The people told the police that they gave a man who purported to be a foreign used car dealer money for the purchase of four Nissan Y12 AD wagons, a Toyota Voxy, a Honda CRV, a Nissan AD Wagon and Versa motor vehicles.
The man allegedly failed to procure the vehicles and attempts to contact him proved futile.
The payments were $34,000, $48,300, $68,000, $48,300 and $13,000 respectively.
Reports were lodged at the Fraud Squad and the investigative team later arrested and charged Hosten.