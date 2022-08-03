Labourer Clevon Housand was expected to appear before a magistrate charged with two separate murders which occurred on the same day.
Housand, 32 of Enterprise, Chaguanas, was charged with the April 18 murders of Akeem James and Riaz Isahak.
He was charged with the offences following advice received from Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul, and expected to face a Chaguanas magistrate on Wednesday, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
James, aka ‘Kimo’, 26 of Chrissie Terrace, Enterprise, Chaguanas, was in the front yard of his home with three people around 1.50 pm, on April 18 when a blue Aqua motor vehicle pulled up and the occupant opened fire on the group before driving off. The injured were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility for treatment, the post stated. James was pronounced dead at the institution.
Less than half an hour later, around 2.14 pm, on the same day, Isahak, 32 of Chrissie Terrace, Enterprise, was fatally shot in the stomach and died at the scene at Bhagaloo Trace, Extension, the post said.
Officers of the Central Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, while responding to the first incident, received information about the second shooting.
Officers of the Emergency Response Patrol Unit responded to the report and saw the blue Aqua motor vehicle speeding along the roadway.
They allegedly further observed the occupant of the vehicle throw an object out of the car in the vicinity of John Street. The officers followed the vehicle which stopped along John Street and saw a male occupant exiting the vehicle and entering a nearby apartment building. The area was cordoned off and officers of the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) were called in for assistance.
A search of the area was conducted and one male suspect was found hiding in an apartment allegedly attempting to conceal an AR-15 rifle, with two magazines and 30 rounds of ammunition. An assortment of ammunition was also found in the area. A search of the area along John Street resulted in officers finding one revolver and five rounds of ammunition, the post said.
The accused was charged on April 21 by constable Guelmo of the CDTF, for trafficking in firearms and other related offences.
Housand appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate on those charges and was remanded into custody. On June 6 he was granted $250,000 bail.
Investigations into the murders continued, spearheaded by acting Supt Dhillpaul and supervised by Insp Jones and Sgt Forbes, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, (HBI), Region Three.
The accused was arrested by officers on July 27 in connection with the incidents, the post said.
Housand was charged by constable Jenelle Mohammed for James's murder while constable Neesham Ali charged the accused for Isahak's murder. Both officers are attached to HBI Region Three.