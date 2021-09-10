A 19-year-old Tobago man was granted bail with surety in the sum of $85,000 when he appeared before a Scarborough Magistrate yesterday, charged with sexual penetration of a 12-year-old girl.
Antonio Lleweyn of Calder Hall, was charged with the offence by officers of the Child Protection Unit, on Wednesday.
He appeared before Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor on Thursday and was granted bail or a $10,000 cash alternative and ordered to have no contact with the victim.
The matter was adjourned to October 7.
The girl’s mother reported to police that around 11 pm, on Sunday, she entered her bedroom and allegedly found the accused and her daughter in bed together. The girl subsequently claimed the accused had sexual intercourse with her.
The accused was arrested on that same date and an investigation supervised by Sgt. Miller, launched into the incident.