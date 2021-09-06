A Tobago woman was granted own bail by a Scarborough Magistrate after she pleaded not guilty to the offence of assault by beating against her husband, which allegedly occurred on May 22.
Ornella Ehiwe 31, a beautician of Carnbee, Tobago, was charged with the offence when she appeared before Magistrate Joanne Connor at the Scarborough First Magistrates’ Court, last Wednesday.
The case was adjourned to September 29.
The 44-year-old man reported to police that on May 22,, he arrived home and got into an altercation with the accused during which she slapped him and pinched his right eye.
A report was made to the Shirvan Road Police Station and officers of the Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) contacted him on that same date. An investigation into the incident resulted in the accused being arrested on August 30 and charged with the offence on that same date, by WPC Baird.
Investigations were supervised by W/Supt. (Ag.) Guy-Alleyne and W/Insp. Williams of the GBVU.