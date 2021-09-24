A relative of 15-month-old Sariah Williams is to be charged with the offence of murder for chopping the baby to death.
The 58-year-old painter, of Sion Drive, Phase One, Tarodale, is also to be charged with the offence of malicious wounding of Sariah’s grandmother, Michelle Williams, and common assault of Sariah’s mother, Nikita Williams.
Homicide detectives of Region III were given instructions from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, yesterday afternoon, and detectives were expected to lay the charges yesterday evening.
Little Sariah was chopped on the head as she sat in the lap of her grandmother, when they were attacked at their Tarodale home on Sunday night.
Williams was chopped on two fingers of her left hand and on the right wrist, as she tried to shield her granddaughter from the cutlass.
The suspect has been in custody at the Ste Madeleine Police Station, and is expected to remain there until a virtual hearing before a San Fernando magistrate on Monday.
The funeral of baby Sariah will be held tomorrow.