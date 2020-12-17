A Santa Cruz woman was granted $60,000 bail with a surety when she appeared in court for allegedly stabbing her husband to the back.
Phillip, of Jaggan Village, Saddle Road, was charged with the offence of malicious wounding.
Police said the incident occured around 11.15 p.m. on December 9, when the victim - the 44 year old man - and Phillip were at home.
Police were told that an argument broke out and Phillip allegedly took a black handle knife with a silver nine-inch blade and stabbed her husband to the lower back.
The victim ran outside and called out to his mother who contacted the Emergency Health Services and the Police.
PC Holder and WPC Johnson, of the Santa Cruz Police Station responded.
They spoke to the victim and the accused was arrested, and taken into custody.
The victim was taken by Emergency Health Services to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he received several stitches and was hospitalised.
He was released from hospital two days later, and police obtained a medical certificate.
The matter was referred to the Gender Based Violence Unit, North Eastern Division.
On December 10, police officers recorded a written statement from the victim at the hospital, and from other witnesses.
A knife was recovered at the scene.
The victim was also referred to the TTPS Victim and Witness Support Unit.
On December 12, PC Walcott continued further enquiries and formally charged Phillip for malicious wounding.
Phillip appeared in a virtual hearing before a Port of Spain First Magistrate.
The next hearing is scheduled for January 11.
Investigations were spearheaded by Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne and supervised by Inspector Lystra Bridglal, of the Gender Based Violence Unit.