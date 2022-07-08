Gabriel Mark appeared before the court on Wednesday charged with the murder of Dexter Benjamin.
Benjamin was stabbed at his home on July 2.
Mark, 35 of Laventille, appeared before magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle, in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court. The matter was adjourned to August 30, a post on the police’s social media page stated.
Benjamin, 51 of Laventille, was at his home on July 2 when he allegedly got into an altercation with a man known to him. During the incident, the victim was stabbed and died at the scene, the post said.
The male suspect was arrested by officers of the Port of Spain Division (POSD), on that same date.
Investigations were supervised by Insps Lynch and Mongroo, both of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One, with assistance from officers attached to the POSD.
Mark was charged with the offence on Wednesday by constable Ramsawak, also of HBI, Region One, following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC.