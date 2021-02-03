THE police prosecutor objected to bail but a welder who stabbed his wife several times, and also stabbed himself eight times in the chest, has been granted bail by a magistrate on the condition that he stays 500 metres away from the victim.
Matthew Dass, 36, was charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to his wife at the couple’s St Croix, Barrackpore, home on January 19.
He was charged by constable Fleming of the Gender Based Violence Unit. Enquiries were spearheaded by ASP Francis.
Dass, who had eight stab wounds to left side of his chest, was discharged from hospital last week into police custody and appeared on Monday before Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine.
During the court hearing he was represented by attorney Gabriella Hernandez. The court was told that Dass would be moving from the Barrackpore residence to Chaguanas.
Police prosecutor Sgt Shazeed Mohammed objected to bail based on the fact that the 44-year-old wife, a vendor, was still hospitalised after sustaining stab wounds to her chest, shoulders, stomach and legs.
He said she was in stable condition.
He also said the accused had caused injury to himself and he was concerned that he could interfere with his wife should he be granted bail.
Magistrate Misir-Gosine however placed him on $200,000 bail with the conditions that he stays 500 metres away from his wife and report to the Chaguanas Police Station three times a week.
The matter will next be called on March 1.