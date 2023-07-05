A 23-year-old man appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate, charged with larceny of a cellular phone.
Kryslee Mano, of Gasparillo, appeared virtually before magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor on Wednesday. He was not called upon to plead and was granted own bail in the sum of $25,000. The matter was adjourned to August 29.
An employee of Tower D, Waterfront Complex, Port of Spain, reported to police that around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, she was on duty at her workplace when she left her cellular phone on her desk and went away. She claimed when she returned shortly after, she observed the device missing.
The scene was visited by officers of the POS Criminal Investigations Department and a 23-year-old male suspect was identified. The man allegedly admitted to investigators to taking the device which was recovered from the male washroom area of the building. The suspect was taken into custody and subsequently charged in connection with the offence.