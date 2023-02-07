Hakim Kerr was denied bail on Monday, on charges of larceny of six vehicles in San Fernando.
Kerr, 25 of Upper Belle Road, Senior Street, Belmont, appeared before San Fernando senior magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh, on six charges of larceny motor vehicle.
Four Toyota Aqua vehicles, one Nissan AD Wagon and one Nissan B-14 Sentra were allegedly stolen. Police reports indicate that two of the vehicles were taken in Cocoyea, one in Pleasantville, while the others were stolen at Cipero Road, Hobson Street and Claire Street in San Fernando, between April 11 2022 and May 26, 2022.
Kerr said he was not guilty on all six charges and was denied bail. He is scheduled to reappear in court on March 6.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is reminding the public to visit its Facebook page to learn about protecting themselves and their vehicles during the Carnival season and beyond.